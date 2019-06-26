The end of an era as Sunderland Airport closes. Remember this?
The official message went out across the country – there would be no more air services from Sunderland.
It was back in 1984 that the end came for Sunderland Airport and here’s a reminder of the Sunderland Echo report which confirmed the sad news.
It told how the message NOTAM went out across the airwaves to the rest of Britain’s are terminals, meaning all services would cease at 4pm.
“The signal marked the end of an era of lcoal flying which began when the airport was used as a First World War fighter base,” said our article.
“Flying enthusiasts made their last visit to the airport as all take-offs and landings ground to a halt.”
The airport manager, and senior air traffic officer, was Bob Henderson and he said at the time: “It is clearly a very sad day for everyone here.
“There has been much activity over the years and this place has made up an important part of the lives of the enthusiasts. We are all deeply sorry to see it go.”
The closure also meant a farewell to Wearside’s two flying clubs and a parachute club.
The Echo was there to capture the day Mr Henderson signed off for one final time and the hangar shut for good.
But what are your memories of the airport? Did you work there or are you one of the enthusiasts who flew out of the Wearside site.
We would love to hear from you. Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.