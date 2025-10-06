Comic fans might have a small fortune lurking in their collections, with rare editions fetching astronomical sums.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sought-after Batman comic recently fetched more than £450,000 at auction, while a copy of Action Comics No. 1 from 1938, in which Superman made his bow, sold for a staggering £4.8 million.

While your old comics might not be worth quite that much, you could be sitting on a goldmine if you own certain rare 60s and 70s editions featuring the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man and Wolverine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These titles, perhaps bought by your father or grandfather when they were a child, introduced the world to some of the most enduring superheroes and compelling storylines from comic book history.

The value of these comics has ballooned from as little as 5p to nearly £5,000 in the decades since they were first published.

Below are the 9 most valuable comics from the 60s and 70s that you might own, according to DocuCopies.com.

Whether you could bear to part with them at any price is another matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazing Spider-Man #129 (1974) - First Punisher

This 70s comic has soared in value from 20¢ (15p) to $795 (£592).

Frank Castle was supposed to be a one-off villain for Spider-Man, but his dark vigilante approach struck a chord with readers.

This issue launched what would become one of Marvel's grittiest franchises, proving that sometimes the most unlikely characters become fan favorites.

Fantastic Four #48 (1966) - First Silver

This rare 1966 comic cost 12¢ (9p) and is now valued at $501 (£373).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Kirby spontaneously added the Silver Surfer to this Galactus story without telling Stan Lee first.

What started as an artistic impulse created one of Marvel's most philosophical and visually striking characters, whose cosmic perspective changed superhero storytelling forever.

Avengers #4 (1964) - Captain America Returns

Originally priced 12¢ (9p), this collector’s item is now worth $608 (£453).

This issue brought Captain America back from his World War II origins into the modern Marvel age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story of Cap being found frozen in ice became one of the most famous resurrection tales in comic history, and this issue launched him into becoming the leader of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Strange Tales #110 (1963) - First Doctor Strange

First sold for 12¢ (9p), this rare comic is now worth around $1,036 (£771).

Steve Ditko created the mystical world of Doctor Strange as a backup feature, introducing magic and alternate dimensions to Marvel's mostly science-based universe.

The character's psychedelic art style was ahead of its time, and this issue established the foundation for Marvel's supernatural storylines that continue today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredible Hulk #181 (1974) - First Wolverine

Originally costing 10p, this famous comic is currently valued at £1,285.

Logan wasn't even meant to be important when he made his debut. He was only going to be in this one Hulk story, until fans asked for more.

In this issue, his yellow and blue outfit became instantly recognisable, but the character wouldn't get his own series for another 14 years.

Journey into Mystery #83 (1962) - First Thor

Another 5p comic, this is now worth a phenomenal £2,201.

Marvel's take on Norse mythology created a character that perfectly blended ancient legend with modern superhero adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue also introduced Dr. Donald Blake, Thor's human alter ego, and established the hammer Mjolnir as the source of his power.

The X-Men #1 (1963) - First X-Men Team

Having cost 5p when first published, this comic is now valued at £2,600.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby launched a franchise that would span decades of comics, films, and cultural impact.

In this issue, Professor Xavier, Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Angel, Iceman, and their first enemy, Magneto, were all introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a way, the whole X-Men world was created in this one comic.

Tales of Suspense #39 (1963) - First Iron Man

This early 60s comic has soared in value from 5p to £2,874.

Tony Stark's bulky grey armour in this debut issue looks nothing like today's sleek red-and-gold design, but collectors don't care because they want the origin story.

The comic also features the first appearance of Iron Man's arch-nemesis, Wong-Chu, and established the character's Cold War origins.

Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962) - First Spider-Man

This ultra-rare comic has soared in value from 5p to more than £4,800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A backup story that almost didn't get released turned into the first story about one of the most beloved superheroes ever.

Before Spider-Man became so famous out of the blue, the comic was supposed to be the last issue of a failing science fiction anthology.

Do you own any of the comics above, and what is the one comic book you’d most love to get your hands on?