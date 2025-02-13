Taking a look at Tay Road: The Sunderland street in 20 years of photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST

Fun in the snow, a top squadron, flooding and football. It’s a unique mix.

But it has all happened on Tay Road and the Sunderland Echo has been there and got the photographs.

Remind yourselves of these great scenes which show the III (Sunderland) Squadron Air Training Corps in 1994, floods in 2007 and snow day fun in 2013.

Sunderland’s fighter pilots of the future were voted the best in the country in 1994. The Tay Road-based III (Sunderland) Squadron Air Training Corps won the prestigious Sir Alan Lees trophy.

1. Best in the land

Sunderland’s fighter pilots of the future were voted the best in the country in 1994. The Tay Road-based III (Sunderland) Squadron Air Training Corps won the prestigious Sir Alan Lees trophy. | se

Photo Sales
Tributes to victims of the Battle of Britain were organised by the 111 Sunderland Squadron Air Training Corps, based in Tay Road, in 2011. Pictured are Ted Morris, Corporal Josie Miller, Sgt Nabeel Lahden, and WO (ATC) Peter Ward.

2. Remembering the few

Tributes to victims of the Battle of Britain were organised by the 111 Sunderland Squadron Air Training Corps, based in Tay Road, in 2011. Pictured are Ted Morris, Corporal Josie Miller, Sgt Nabeel Lahden, and WO (ATC) Peter Ward. | se

Photo Sales
These cars were negotiating floods on Tay Road during a July storm in 2007.

3. Coping with the 2007 floods

These cars were negotiating floods on Tay Road during a July storm in 2007. | se

Photo Sales
These happy people were sledging on the hills off Tay Road, Thorney Close, in January 2013.

4. Having fun in the snow

These happy people were sledging on the hills off Tay Road, Thorney Close, in January 2013. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice