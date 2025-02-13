Taking a look at Tay Road: The Sunderland street in 20 years of photos

But it has all happened on Tay Road and the Sunderland Echo has been there and got the photographs.
Remind yourselves of these great scenes which show the III (Sunderland) Squadron Air Training Corps in 1994, floods in 2007 and snow day fun in 2013.
1. Best in the land
Sunderland’s fighter pilots of the future were voted the best in the country in 1994.
The Tay Road-based III (Sunderland) Squadron Air Training Corps won the prestigious Sir Alan Lees trophy. | se
2. Remembering the few
Tributes to victims of the Battle of Britain were organised by the 111 Sunderland Squadron Air Training Corps, based in Tay Road, in 2011.
Pictured are Ted Morris, Corporal Josie Miller, Sgt Nabeel Lahden, and WO (ATC) Peter Ward. | se
3. Coping with the 2007 floods
These cars were negotiating floods on Tay Road during a July storm in 2007. | se
4. Having fun in the snow
These happy people were sledging on the hills off Tay Road, Thorney Close, in January 2013. | se