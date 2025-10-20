These Sunderland Echo photo memories take us from Christmas puddings at the Seaburn Hotel in 1975 to Rosemary Schrager at a Houghton food festival in 2022.
But it’s your memories of the great chefs you’ve loved over the years that we want.
1. Traditional at Seaburn Hotel
Preparing the Christmas pudding at Seaburn Hotel in 1975. Stirring the pudding is commis chef John Anderson. Also in the picture are sous chef Mr Davies, far left; the assistant manager, Les Luke (second left) and head chef Mr Bell. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. What a race in 1987
Chefs at the Seaburn Hotel, Sunderland sprint along the seafront. Winners were John Robinson , Simon Wood and Kevin Chapman. | se
3. Fun in the college kitchen
East Durham Community College bistro chef Wayne Reed was pictured tossing pancakes in 1997. | se Photo: se
4. Perfect pasta in 2006
Scolarest executive chef David Riley looks like he had loads of fun when he taught pupils at Easington Colliery Primary School all about healthy eating in 2006. | se Photo: KB