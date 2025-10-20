I'm serving up a tasty celebration of Sunderland's kitchen heroes for International Chefs Day

By Chris Cordner

Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Happy International Chefs Day everyone. I’m serving up a treat of pictures to show some of the great kitchen heroes we’ve seen in Sunderland and East Durham.

These Sunderland Echo photo memories take us from Christmas puddings at the Seaburn Hotel in 1975 to Rosemary Schrager at a Houghton food festival in 2022.

But it’s your memories of the great chefs you’ve loved over the years that we want.

Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected]

Preparing the Christmas pudding at Seaburn Hotel in 1975. Stirring the pudding is commis chef John Anderson. Also in the picture are sous chef Mr Davies, far left; the assistant manager, Les Luke (second left) and head chef Mr Bell.

Preparing the Christmas pudding at Seaburn Hotel in 1975. Stirring the pudding is commis chef John Anderson. Also in the picture are sous chef Mr Davies, far left; the assistant manager, Les Luke (second left) and head chef Mr Bell. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Chefs at the Seaburn Hotel, Sunderland sprint along the seafront. Winners were John Robinson , Simon Wood and Kevin Chapman.

Chefs at the Seaburn Hotel, Sunderland sprint along the seafront. Winners were John Robinson , Simon Wood and Kevin Chapman. | se

East Durham Community College bistro chef Wayne Reed was pictured tossing pancakes in 1997.

East Durham Community College bistro chef Wayne Reed was pictured tossing pancakes in 1997. | se Photo: se

Scolarest executive chef David Riley looks like he had loads of fun when he taught pupils at Easington Colliery Primary School all about healthy eating in 2006.

Scolarest executive chef David Riley looks like he had loads of fun when he taught pupils at Easington Colliery Primary School all about healthy eating in 2006. | se Photo: KB

