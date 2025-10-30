Sunderland Illuminations in Roker Park in 1952. It looks enchanting. Photo: Bill Hawkins.placeholder image
Sunderland Illuminations in Roker Park in 1952. It looks enchanting. Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins

Sunderland's illuminations in 15 glowing memories from the Echo archives but we want you to share yours

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Oct 2025, 05:55 GMT

Light up your day with these 15 wonderful memories of Sunderland Illuminations over the years.

There are 70 years of memories packed into this gallery of recollections which come from the Sunderland Echo archives as well as from historian Bill Hawkins.

We have the famous tap, the fantastic fairy dell display and a huge stream of traffic heading to the display in 1991.

Have a look and see how many scenes you remember.

Youngsters from Pennywell got a free trip to see Sunderland Illuminations in 1989.

1. Off to the illuminations

Youngsters from Pennywell got a free trip to see Sunderland Illuminations in 1989. | se

Photo Sales
Surely the big tap is all of our favourites. It's pictured here in 1989.

2. The famous tap

Surely the big tap is all of our favourites. It's pictured here in 1989. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Strolling through the light displays in 1989. Perhaps you remember feasting your eyes on this one.

3. A dream home in 1989

Strolling through the light displays in 1989. Perhaps you remember feasting your eyes on this one. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Sunderland Illuminations in 1990 and look at the spectacular view at the fairy dell display in Roker Park.

4. So pretty at fairy dell

Sunderland Illuminations in 1990 and look at the spectacular view at the fairy dell display in Roker Park. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesSunderland EchoTraffic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice