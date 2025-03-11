Your memories are valuable to us: 15 times we got Sunderland's call centre staff on camera

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Mar 2025, 13:29 BST

Stay on the line follower: We have 15 photo memories from Sunderland and Durham call centres.

Your memories are valuable to us, especially as we have all of these Sunderland Echo archive scenes to share.

We’ve got EDF, Fusion, 2Touch, Royal Mail, Littlewoods, Lloyds, Orange and more. Enjoy!

Packing your bags was all taken care of if you were out shopping at Asda in Washington in 2004. Staff from the Junction call centre did it all for you in return for some funds towards the Grace House Hospice Appeal.

1. Bagging a 2004 memory

Packing your bags was all taken care of if you were out shopping at Asda in Washington in 2004. Staff from the Junction call centre did it all for you in return for some funds towards the Grace House Hospice Appeal. | se

Photo Sales
Amanda Wilson was spraying a tan on to Jackie Baldridge at the Royal Mail Call Centre, at Doxford International, in time for Comic Relief in 2005.

2. Tan-tastic in 2005

Amanda Wilson was spraying a tan on to Jackie Baldridge at the Royal Mail Call Centre, at Doxford International, in time for Comic Relief in 2005. | se

Photo Sales
Workers at the EDF Energy call centre were enjoying a workout when we called in back in 2005.

3. Excellent at EDF

Workers at the EDF Energy call centre were enjoying a workout when we called in back in 2005. | se

Photo Sales
The Royal Mail call centre got in on the fun of Comic Relief in 2005. Here are the staff dressed up at the centre at Doxford International.

4. Retro with the Royal Mail

The Royal Mail call centre got in on the fun of Comic Relief in 2005. Here are the staff dressed up at the centre at Doxford International. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoMemoriesFusionLloyds
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice