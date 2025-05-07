2 . Hardships galore

The shipyards of Sunderland were a vital part of British industry in the 1940s but did you know, rats were a massive problem in the war. In one operation alone, 2,500 of them were cleaned out of ships on Wearside during the war. Pictured are women at work in Sunderland's shipyards on July 2, 1941 | se Photo: NW