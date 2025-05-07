There was a huge rats problem, 1,000 houses were destroyed forever, and more than 5,000 evacuees were waiting to go home - mostly to London.
Learn all about the Wearside of World War II you might not know in this series of intriguing facts from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. A need for more nurses
Sunderland's hospitals were suffering from a severe shortage of trained nurses during the war.
Rapid progress was being made in 1939 in training members of the Casualty Service in the town.
This Echo picture, taken in the grounds of a Sunderland hospital, shows two men in full protective clothing treating a patient.
2. Hardships galore
The shipyards of Sunderland were a vital part of British industry in the 1940s but did you know, rats were a massive problem in the war.
In one operation alone, 2,500 of them were cleaned out of ships on Wearside during the war.
Pictured are women at work in Sunderland's shipyards on July 2, 1941
3. Pictured in 1945
Pregnant women in Sunderland were given seven extra pints of milk a week 80 years ago.
They also got extra portions of eggs and orange juice, despite it being a time of rationing.
Here are women and children gathering the New Rink in Park Lane in 1945.
4. 'Helping' the troops
A Sunderland company was appealing for people to send cigarettes to the troops.
T.E. Ward and Co in Fawcett Street was behind the appeal which said: "Our troops need cigarettes. What are YOU doing about it?" | se
