13 facts you probably won't know about Sunderland life in 1945

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th May 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:16 BST

War was over in Europe in May 1945 - but we wonder how many of these facts you knew about Sunderland life 80 years ago.

There was a huge rats problem, 1,000 houses were destroyed forever, and more than 5,000 evacuees were waiting to go home - mostly to London.

Learn all about the Wearside of World War II you might not know in this series of intriguing facts from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Sunderland's hospitals were suffering from a severe shortage of trained nurses during the war. Rapid progress was being made in 1939 in training members of the Casualty Service in the town. This Echo picture, taken in the grounds of a Sunderland hospital, shows two men in full protective clothing treating a patient.

1. A need for more nurses

Sunderland's hospitals were suffering from a severe shortage of trained nurses during the war. Rapid progress was being made in 1939 in training members of the Casualty Service in the town. This Echo picture, taken in the grounds of a Sunderland hospital, shows two men in full protective clothing treating a patient. | se Photo: SE

Photo Sales
The shipyards of Sunderland were a vital part of British industry in the 1940s but did you know, rats were a massive problem in the war. In one operation alone, 2,500 of them were cleaned out of ships on Wearside during the war. Pictured are women at work in Sunderland's shipyards on July 2, 1941

2. Hardships galore

The shipyards of Sunderland were a vital part of British industry in the 1940s but did you know, rats were a massive problem in the war. In one operation alone, 2,500 of them were cleaned out of ships on Wearside during the war. Pictured are women at work in Sunderland's shipyards on July 2, 1941 | se Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Pregnant women in Sunderland were given seven extra pints of milk a week 80 years ago. They also got extra portions of eggs and orange juice, despite it being a time of rationing. Here are women and children gathering the New Rink in Park Lane in 1945.

3. Pictured in 1945

Pregnant women in Sunderland were given seven extra pints of milk a week 80 years ago. They also got extra portions of eggs and orange juice, despite it being a time of rationing. Here are women and children gathering the New Rink in Park Lane in 1945. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A Sunderland company was appealing for people to send cigarettes to the troops. T.E. Ward and Co in Fawcett Street was behind the appeal which said: "Our troops need cigarettes. What are YOU doing about it?"

4. 'Helping' the troops

A Sunderland company was appealing for people to send cigarettes to the troops. T.E. Ward and Co in Fawcett Street was behind the appeal which said: "Our troops need cigarettes. What are YOU doing about it?" | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoWorld War IIMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice