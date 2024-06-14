Children who died in Sunderland's Victoria Hall Disaster to be remembered at special service
Prayers will be said for 183 Sunderland children who died in the Victoria Hall Disaster.,
The 141st anniversary of the tragedy is on Sunday and the annual commemoration of those who lost their lives will be held in Mowbray Park.
Prayers and a service
Sunderland Old Township Heritage Society is holding its annual Victoria Hall Disaster commemoration.
There will be a short service and prayers starting at 11am. The Mayor Councillor Alison Chisnall and local councillors will be there and local children will leave flowers inside the memorial.
Disaster during a theatre show
The disaster happened on June 16, 1883 when hundreds of children were watching a theatre show given by The Fays.
The performers began to distribute toys to children in the stalls but the children in the upper balconies of the theatre thought they would miss out.
They hurried down a stairwell towards a door that was only partially open.
Changes in health and safety laws
As more and more children pushed their way towards the door, those at the bottom of the stairs couldn’t get through the narrow gap and were crushed behind it.
All 183 children died as a result of asphyxia.
The effects of the disaster were far reaching and led to changes in health and safety legislation. Consequently the doors on public buildings must open outwards to prevent a similar occurrence.
