Help solve this Sunderland tie mystery
'I found it in the back of the wardrobe. I think that I got it at Roker Park about 30years ago'
A Sunderland fan is appealing for more information on a piece of memorabilia he bought 30 years ago.
Colin Ross wants to send a tie to his son who is an avid Black Cats supporter and lives in America.
Found in the back of a wardrobe
But first, Colin is hoping Echo readers can shed more light on it.
He told us: "I found it in the back of the wardrobe. I think that I got it at Roker Park about 30years ago."
It would be great to put an exact date on the tie, said Colin, and that's where Echo readers could help.
If you have more information, tell us all about it by emailing [email protected]