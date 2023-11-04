'I found it in the back of the wardrobe. I think that I got it at Roker Park about 30years ago'

A Sunderland fan is appealing for more information on a piece of memorabilia he bought 30 years ago.

Colin Ross wants to send a tie to his son who is an avid Black Cats supporter and lives in America.

A close-up on the tie which Colin Ross wants more information about.

Found in the back of a wardrobe

But first, Colin is hoping Echo readers can shed more light on it.

He told us: "I found it in the back of the wardrobe. I think that I got it at Roker Park about 30years ago."

It would be great to put an exact date on the tie, said Colin, and that's where Echo readers could help.