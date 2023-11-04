News you can trust since 1873
Help solve this Sunderland tie mystery

'I found it in the back of the wardrobe. I think that I got it at Roker Park about 30years ago'

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
A Sunderland fan is appealing for more information on a piece of memorabilia he bought 30 years ago.

Colin Ross wants to send a tie to his son who is an avid Black Cats supporter and lives in America.

A close-up on the tie which Colin Ross wants more information about.A close-up on the tie which Colin Ross wants more information about.
A close-up on the tie which Colin Ross wants more information about.
Found in the back of a wardrobe

But first, Colin is hoping Echo readers can shed more light on it.

He told us: "I found it in the back of the wardrobe. I think that I got it at Roker Park about 30years ago."

It would be great to put an exact date on the tie, said Colin, and that's where Echo readers could help.

If you have more information, tell us all about it by emailing [email protected]

