Sunderland Retro: Fast food outlets which served the city in 2007

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:23 BST

You were spoilt for choice if you fancied a takeaway in Sunderland 18 years ago.

All of these wonderful choices were available to you, from the Golden Chippy at Grangetown to Graham’s Express Deli in South Hylton.

Our Sunderland Echo photographers were kept busy with getting these pictures of takeaways in 2007.

Many of these outlets are still serving up tasty offerings today but we want your memories of the places you loved back in the day.

A selection of takeaway offerings that you may remember from Sunderland as it looked 18 years ago.

1. Takeaway choices from 2007

A selection of takeaway offerings that you may remember from Sunderland as it looked 18 years ago.

Graham's Express Deli was pictured on Cambria Street, in South Hylton, in a photo from January 2007.

2. Graham's Express Deli

Graham's Express Deli was pictured on Cambria Street, in South Hylton, in a photo from January 2007.

Shan's Balti House Tandoori, in Tunstall Village Road in Silksworth was offering an 'exclusive Halal Indian Take-Away' service.

3. Over on Tunstall Village Road

Shan's Balti House Tandoori, in Tunstall Village Road in Silksworth was offering an 'exclusive Halal Indian Take-Away' service.

Ryhope Fisheries, where quality fish and chips were being served in St Paul's Terrace, Ryhope.

4. Retro in Ryhope

Ryhope Fisheries, where quality fish and chips were being served in St Paul's Terrace, Ryhope.

