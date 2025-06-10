All of these wonderful choices were available to you, from the Golden Chippy at Grangetown to Graham’s Express Deli in South Hylton.

Our Sunderland Echo photographers were kept busy with getting these pictures of takeaways in 2007.

Many of these outlets are still serving up tasty offerings today but we want your memories of the places you loved back in the day.

Share them by emailing [email protected]

1 . Takeaway choices from 2007 A selection of takeaway offerings that you may remember from Sunderland as it looked 18 years ago. | se Photo Sales

2 . Graham's Express Deli Graham's Express Deli was pictured on Cambria Street, in South Hylton, in a photo from January 2007. | se Photo Sales

3 . Over on Tunstall Village Road Shan's Balti House Tandoori, in Tunstall Village Road in Silksworth was offering an 'exclusive Halal Indian Take-Away' service. | se Photo Sales