You love a celebration on April 23 and here are 13 examples of the events you have held to mark the day of the patron saint of England.
So before you celebrate, take a look at our fantastic archive reminders.
1. Balloons galore in 2004
Staff at Asda in Boldon were in the St George's Day spirit in 2004 and here are Pauline Harrison, Michael Dodsworth, Brenda Johnson, Julie Ridley and Julie McFall. Photo: IB
2. So cute at Acorns
Children at Acorns nursery opted for a spot of face painting on St George's Day in 2006.
Here are Mia Pattison, Jack Pearson, Elliott Day and Libby Wilkosz. | se
3. Seen in Southwick
Callum Baluch was getting right into the spirit of the St George's fun day at Southwick Community Centre in 2006. | se
4. Asda Boldon events co-ordinator Sheila Reay was promoting fish and chips on St George's Day in 2006.
Asda Boldon events co-ordinator Sheila Reay was promoting fish and chips on St George's Day in 2006. | se
