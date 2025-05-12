Live acts, dance nights, quizzes – you had it all in the social clubs.

Many are still drawing in customers for their great array of activities.

But let’s look back to how the clubs of Wearside looked in decades gone by – and the acts who appeared there – with the help of Bill Hawkins from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

He has shared photos of the Hendon Ivy Leaf, Pennywell Comrades, Sunderland Boilermakers, Thorney Close Workmens and Roker Avenue Navy Club.

There is plenty more too. Take a look.