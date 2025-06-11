Sunderland's sandcastle building stars: Were you pictured on the beach?
The beach is beckoning! We do like to be beside the seaside especially when there is sandcastle building involved.
Wearside and East Durham kids have some of the best sandcastle builders in the country, as these Sunderland Echo archive photos show.
We found a whole gallery of them showing beach scenes from 1992 to 2009. Tell us if we got you on camera at Seaburn or Seaham.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.