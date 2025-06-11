The beach is beckoning! We do like to be beside the seaside especially when there is sandcastle building involved.

Wearside and East Durham kids have some of the best sandcastle builders in the country, as these Sunderland Echo archive photos show.

We found a whole gallery of them showing beach scenes from 1992 to 2009. Tell us if we got you on camera at Seaburn or Seaham.

