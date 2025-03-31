Taking you on a retro journey down Riverside Road where there's faces galore to recognise

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:45 BST

What a hive of Wearside industry Riverside Road has been over the years.

We know because all of these archive business photos were taken by Sunderland Echo photographers in the street between 2006 and 2022.

There’s some great memories of the staff at Station Taxis, Jennings, City Motors, SSR, and Car and Bike Magic.

Have a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Taking you back in time to City Motors where this photo was taken in April 2006.

1. Seen at City Motors

Taking you back in time to City Motors where this photo was taken in April 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Ford of Britain chairman Rolent de Waard was at the new Jennings dealership in Riverside Road when this opening day photo was taken in 2006.

2. Opening day at Jennings

Ford of Britain chairman Rolent de Waard was at the new Jennings dealership in Riverside Road when this opening day photo was taken in 2006. | se

Photo Sales
The team at Car and Bike Magic were pictured in this Sunderland Echo archive photo from 2006.

3. A team photo

The team at Car and Bike Magic were pictured in this Sunderland Echo archive photo from 2006. | se

Photo Sales
City Motors was another of the businesses to get our attention. Here are the staff in April 2006.

4. City Motors in view

City Motors was another of the businesses to get our attention. Here are the staff in April 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland EchoMemoriesBusiness
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice