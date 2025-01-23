15 retro reasons why Sunderland is perfect as a music city

By Chris Cordner

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:23 BST

Sunderland is in line for a rocking good year of music.

Sunderland has been accepted into the global network of Music Cities, joining the likes of Berlin, Brussels and Sydney, as reported by the Echo.

A year-long celebration starts in June but why wait until then to celebrate.

Have a look at our choice of 15 retro Echo photos which show why Sunderland is perfect for its new role.

Smiles from these music fans at a live event in Seaburn in 1993.

1. Smiles from these music fans at Seaburn in 1993.

The main stage at the Ufest Youth Festival in 2003. Were you there?

2. Musical memories from 2003

Lauren Laverne (centre) first found fame as one quarter of alternative rock band Kenickie.

3. Lauren Laverne at The Bunker

A great crowd turned out for this 2008 music festival in Sunderland but who do you recognise in the audience?

4. What a turnout in Cliff Park

