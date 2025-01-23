Sunderland has been accepted into the global network of Music Cities, joining the likes of Berlin, Brussels and Sydney, as reported by the Echo.
A year-long celebration starts in June but why wait until then to celebrate.
Have a look at our choice of 15 retro Echo photos which show why Sunderland is perfect for its new role.
