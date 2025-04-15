We’ve got Chartz, Volume, HMV and Hot Rats as well as Atkinson’s, Blacketts record bar and Hot Potato.
Record Store Day will be here on Saturday, April 19 and it is a chance to celebrate the joys of vinyl.
1. Atkinsons in 1967
The Batchelors were a big hit when they visited Atkinsons in Sunderland in 1967. Was it record shop that you remember? | SE
2. One more from Atkinsons
The Batchelors signed autographs in Atkinsons in Athenaeum Street, in 1967 | se
3. Blacketts record bar
Look at the price of the LPs in the Blacketts record bar! Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins
4. HMV in 1981
Singing sensation Sheena Easton drew the crowds to HMV in Sunderland when she visited in January 1981. | se
