Sunderland record store scenes you might remember - from HMV to Volume

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:26 BST

Here is a retro spotlight to get you singing. It’s a selection of Wearside record stores we’ve seen over the decades.

We’ve got Chartz, Volume, HMV and Hot Rats as well as Atkinson’s, Blacketts record bar and Hot Potato.

Record Store Day will be here on Saturday, April 19 and it is a chance to celebrate the joys of vinyl.

Do it with a look back at 13 memories we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.

The Batchelors were a big hit when they visited Atkinsons in Sunderland in 1967. Was it record shop that you remember?

1. Atkinsons in 1967

The Batchelors were a big hit when they visited Atkinsons in Sunderland in 1967. Was it record shop that you remember? | SE

Photo Sales
The Batchelors signed autographs in Atkinsons in Athenaeum Street, in 1967

2. One more from Atkinsons

The Batchelors signed autographs in Atkinsons in Athenaeum Street, in 1967 | se

Photo Sales
Look at the price of the LPs in the Blacketts record bar! Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. Blacketts record bar

Look at the price of the LPs in the Blacketts record bar! Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales
Singing sensation Sheena Easton drew the crowds to HMV in Sunderland when she visited in January 1981.

4. HMV in 1981

Singing sensation Sheena Easton drew the crowds to HMV in Sunderland when she visited in January 1981. | se

Photo Sales
