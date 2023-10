Whatever the weather; you kept smiling

It doesn't matter what time of year it is. Chances are the people of Sunderland will be smiling through adverse weather.

And that's just like these people did in these retro Echo scenes from 2008 and 2012.

Some were handling a particularly soggy Summer 11 years ago.

Others were happy in the drenched conditions of an Ashbrooke fireworks night.

Here they all are once more.

1 . Having your say All these people were in the Echo in either 2008 or 2012. Photo Sales

2 . Happy in 2012 Georgina Summers with her twin Margaret Irving, right. A soggy Summer was no problem for them in 2012. Photo Sales

3 . A soaking at the display Drenched at the Ashbrooke firework display in 2008. Photo Sales

4 . Loving the happy times Tracey Simpson put on a cheery face for our photographer in this Summer 2012 picture. Photo Sales