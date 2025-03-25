We have 13 photos of the pubs, clubs and hotels you loved to visit back then, from Digby’s to Nelson’s and La Fontaine to Hogans.
It was an era of shoulder pads, pina colada and having a great time dancing to Wham, Madonna and The Human League.
1. The Old Twenty Nine
Formerly the Boilermakers Arms, this High Street West favourite proved popular with fans of punk music in the early 1980s. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Prize giving night at the Continental
The Continental pub football team in June 1980. Recognise anyone in this Sunderland Echo archive photo? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Taking you back to November 1981
Hepworth and Grandage Social Club in November 1981. Spot anyone you know? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. The Blue Bell in 1982
The Blue Bell pub is pictured in 1982. This Fulwell favourite is still a hit with customers but we want to know if you have spotted someone you know in this 43 year old photo. Photo: Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.