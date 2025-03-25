15 Sunderland pubs as they looked in the fabulous 1980s

Cue the power dressing, big hair and most of all the memories galore from Sunderland in the 1980s.

We have 13 photos of the pubs, clubs and hotels you loved to visit back then, from Digby’s to Nelson’s and La Fontaine to Hogans.

It was an era of shoulder pads, pina colada and having a great time dancing to Wham, Madonna and The Human League.

Formerly the Boilermakers Arms, this High Street West favourite proved popular with fans of punk music in the early 1980s.

Formerly the Boilermakers Arms, this High Street West favourite proved popular with fans of punk music in the early 1980s.

The Continental pub football team in June 1980. Recognise anyone in this Sunderland Echo archive photo?

The Continental pub football team in June 1980. Recognise anyone in this Sunderland Echo archive photo?

Hepworth and Grandage Social Club in November 1981. Spot anyone you know?

Hepworth and Grandage Social Club in November 1981. Spot anyone you know?

The Blue Bell pub is pictured in 1982. This Fulwell favourite is still a hit with customers but we want to know if you have spotted someone you know in this 43 year old photo.

The Blue Bell pub is pictured in 1982. This Fulwell favourite is still a hit with customers but we want to know if you have spotted someone you know in this 43 year old photo.

