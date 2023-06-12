The day when you dressed as a superhero

Happy Superman Day everyone.

And let's face it, who doesn't love dressing up as a hero who saved the world.

You lot certainly did when these Echo pictures were taken in Sunderland and East Durham in years gone by.

We've gone retro in Ryhope in 2003, nostalgic among the Sunderland fans on Boxing Day in 2011, and all fancy for Barnardo's in 2013.

Superman Day is 10 years old today. Have a look at the time when you went all super hero.

Superheroes from the Echo archives. Have fun recognising someone you know.

Paul Galley and James Myers were the heroes in capes in this 2003 photo from St Cuthbert's Methodist Church in Ryhope, and they were joined by Molly Baker.

Duffy the Superhero Chihuahua at the 2017 Sunderland Armed Forces Day at Seaburn.

Superheroes who took part in the 2013 Marathon of the North for Grace House Children's Hospice. Pictured l-r are James Bowness, Tom Townend, Daniel Garvock, Ross Finch and Chris Sibley.

