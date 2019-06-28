Sunderland pays tribute to military heroes
Sunderland paid tribute to the military by raising the flag at the civic centre to support this year's annual Armed Forces Day.
Armed Forces Day is the annual, national programme of events and activities to help raise awareness of the contribution made by military personnel and their families to life to their country and communities.
To help promote the day an official flag raising ceremony was held yesterday on the main public concourse outside the council chamber at Sunderland Civic Centre.
The Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland, Coun David Snowdon and Coun Dianne Snowdon, were joined by civic guests, including the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Mrs Susan Winfield, Royal Navy regional commander Northern England, Commodore Phil Waterhouse, and a delegation from Sunderland's affiliated warship, HMS Anson.
Also at the ceremony was the deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and designated Armed Forces Champion, Coun Michael Mordey, and chair of Sunderland Armed Forces Partnership and Sunderland Veterans Forum, Jessica May.
Coun Snowdon said: "Our city is proud of its close, strong relationship with our armed forces and this annual flag raising ceremony is an opportunity for us all to gather to demonstrate our thanks and continued support for all that they do for us.
"As Mayor of Sunderland I am deeply honoured to represent the people of our city at this ceremony.
“Raising the flag also helps us to remember National Reserves Day earlier in the week, which is our country’s tribute to all those who volunteer to serve as reservists, providing vital support in military operations around the world.”