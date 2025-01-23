Relive these 11 great reminders of nursery school scenes from 2011 to 2014, all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Pictured at Premier
We love this wonderful 2011 photo from the Premier Kindergarten at Plains Farm Primary School. | se
2. So happy in Seaham
Pupils at Seaham Harbour Nursery were enjoying drawing and learning in 2011.
Here are Libby Morton, 4, Jack Hunter, 4, and Oliver Lee, 3. | se
3. Garden memories from Ryhope
All eyes skywards at the Just Learning Children's Nursery in Ryhope, in 2011.
The pupils were hoping for fine weather to explore the digging pit, willow house and tubular bells. | se
4. Time for a toddle in 2011
Staff and children at the Early Days Nursery at Valley Road Primary School.
They took part in the Barnardo's Big Toddle 14 years ago. | se
