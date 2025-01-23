They'll be teenagers now! 11 photos of Sunderland nursery school kids from 2011-2014

It wasn’t so long ago when all these little ones were in nursery.

They may all be teenagers now but we are remembering the days when these Sunderland and East Durham youngsters were having a great time at Busy Bees, Premier, Buttercups and Just Learning.

Relive these 11 great reminders of nursery school scenes from 2011 to 2014, all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

We love this wonderful 2011 photo from the Premier Kindergarten at Plains Farm Primary School.

Pupils at Seaham Harbour Nursery were enjoying drawing and learning in 2011. Here are Libby Morton, 4, Jack Hunter, 4, and Oliver Lee, 3.

All eyes skywards at the Just Learning Children's Nursery in Ryhope, in 2011. The pupils were hoping for fine weather to explore the digging pit, willow house and tubular bells.

Staff and children at the Early Days Nursery at Valley Road Primary School. They took part in the Barnardo's Big Toddle 14 years ago.

