You just can't help but love these 13 photos of Sunderland kids at nursery school

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:21 BST

Have a look at possibly the cutest photo gallery you will see today.

It shows Wearside youngsters at nurseries and if these Sunderland Echo memories are anything to go by, they had a great time.

We have scenes from 1989 to 2014 taking in Buttercups, Little Learners, Plains Farm, Pennywell, High View and Millfield.

Join us for 13 class photos and then share your own memories of them by emailing [email protected]

Pupils at Millfield Nursery School took their pets in to school as part of Pets Week in 1989. Is there someone you know in this photo?

Pupils at Millfield Nursery School took their pets in to school as part of Pets Week in 1989. Is there someone you know in this photo? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Clowning around in the University of Sunderland nursery in April 1993. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know.

Clowning around in the University of Sunderland nursery in April 1993. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Town End Primary nursery pupils with teacher Joanna Brown. Does this bring back happy memories from 1994?

Town End Primary nursery pupils with teacher Joanna Brown. Does this bring back happy memories from 1994? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

These pupils were pictured at Pennywell Nursery School, which was one of a handful of schools through out the country identified as excellent in 1998.

These pupils were pictured at Pennywell Nursery School, which was one of a handful of schools through out the country identified as excellent in 1998. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

