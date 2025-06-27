I want your memories of the day a Sunderland road was blocked: By a lorry load of lions

This might be one of the most dramatic news headlines in Sunderland’s past.

‘Road blocked by overturned lorry full of lions’.

The scene on Wessington Way in 1977. Get in touch if you remember this.placeholder image
The scene on Wessington Way in 1977. Get in touch if you remember this. | se

It sparked a full scale emergency

It happened in June 1977 and marksmen had to be called out after the unusual incident unfolded on Wessington Way.

They were on standby as the firefighters put the wagon back on its wheels.

The Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “An accident involving a lorry load of lions sparked off a full scale emergency in Sunderland today.

Emergency services personnel and marksmen at the scene of the 1977 incident.placeholder image
Emergency services personnel and marksmen at the scene of the 1977 incident. | se

“Police marksmen, Safari Park wardens, and firemen were called to the scene when the lorry jack knifed on Wessington Way, near Hylton Bridge, and its trailer carrying six lions overturned.

On their way back to Zooworld

“The animals were being driven back to Seaburn's Zooworld after being exhibited at Colchester during the week-end.”

In discussion at the scene of the incident in Sunderland in June 1977.placeholder image
In discussion at the scene of the incident in Sunderland in June 1977. | se

Tell us if you saw the drama unfold or maybe you were there when something very similar happened in March of the same year.

The Army marched into Seaburn Zooworld to free three tigers, a lion and a puma wedged in a gateway.

Zooworld manager Martin Lacey landed the big problem when the cage containing the animals arrived in Sunderland.

The Army helped move a cage containing three tigers, a lion and a puma when it got wedged in a gateway in Seaburn Zooworld in March 1977.placeholder image
The Army helped move a cage containing three tigers, a lion and a puma when it got wedged in a gateway in Seaburn Zooworld in March 1977. | se

No-one wanted the job

He wanted to move the cage, which was wedged in the gateway, into the zoo, but was unable to find anyone willing to take on the job.

So Mr Lacey contacted the Territorial Army 124 Recovery Company, which is based at Newton Aycliffe and Newcastle.

Four men from the unit, who were led by Lt-Colonel Chris Parrish, arrived with an 18-ton recovery vehicle to carry out “Operation Big Cat.”

'Excellent piece of training work'

“When we had a look at the job I thought it was an excellent piece of training work.

“We devise exercises ourselves, but this was a real job, ” said Lt-Col Parrish.

The big cats, all young animals, were restless during the three-hour removal operation.

But the cages were soon moved the 100 yard down a steep slope into the zoo compound.

