So adorable! I found 13 of the cutest retro photos of Sunderland kids in their Easter bonnets

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST

This might be the ultimate in Easter bonnet cuteness!

It’s a selection of Sunderland Echo archive memories showing children with their fantastic headwear.

These adorable photos were taken between 2004 and 2017 and include kids from Pallion, Ryhope, Ribbon Academy and Seaham Harbour.

There’s happy faces galore. Take a look.

An egg hunt, Easter bonnet competition and a themed breakfast were all enjoyed by the children at Pallion Primary School 21 years ago.

1. Perfect at Pallion Primary

An egg hunt, Easter bonnet competition and a themed breakfast were all enjoyed by the children at Pallion Primary School 21 years ago. | se

The Asda Easter bunny checked out the brilliant bonnets at Ryhope Infants School in 2004. Lynzi Saunders, Jessica Little and Raymond Monks greeted him with great smiles.

2. The Easter bunny came to Ryhope

The Asda Easter bunny checked out the brilliant bonnets at Ryhope Infants School in 2004. Lynzi Saunders, Jessica Little and Raymond Monks greeted him with great smiles. | se

Lauren Fearnley and Alexander Brown were comparing bonnets when the Echo called in to Bernard Gilpin Primary School in Houghton in 2004.

3. Bonnet time at Bernard Gilpin

Lauren Fearnley and Alexander Brown were comparing bonnets when the Echo called in to Bernard Gilpin Primary School in Houghton in 2004. | se

Teacher Lisa Stewart had two great Easter bonnet designers with her in 2005. They were Molly McBlane and Jackson Battie from Seaham Harbour Nursery.

4. Well done Molly and Jackson

Teacher Lisa Stewart had two great Easter bonnet designers with her in 2005. They were Molly McBlane and Jackson Battie from Seaham Harbour Nursery. | se

