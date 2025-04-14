It’s a selection of Sunderland Echo archive memories showing children with their fantastic headwear.
These adorable photos were taken between 2004 and 2017 and include kids from Pallion, Ryhope, Ribbon Academy and Seaham Harbour.
There’s happy faces galore. Take a look.
1. Perfect at Pallion Primary
An egg hunt, Easter bonnet competition and a themed breakfast were all enjoyed by the children at Pallion Primary School 21 years ago. | se
2. The Easter bunny came to Ryhope
The Asda Easter bunny checked out the brilliant bonnets at Ryhope Infants School in 2004.
Lynzi Saunders, Jessica Little and Raymond Monks greeted him with great smiles. | se
3. Bonnet time at Bernard Gilpin
Lauren Fearnley and Alexander Brown were comparing bonnets when the Echo called in to Bernard Gilpin Primary School in Houghton in 2004. | se
4. Well done Molly and Jackson
Teacher Lisa Stewart had two great Easter bonnet designers with her in 2005.
They were Molly McBlane and Jackson Battie from Seaham Harbour Nursery. | se
