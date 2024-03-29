Nine Sunderland jobs you rarely see any more, from clippies to smithies

Back before these hi-tech days, these were the Sunderland jobs you might have loved.
They were masters of their trade and these Wearside workers had decades of experience in professions you may not be so familiar with.
Ever fancied being an ostler, a clippie or a lighthouse keeper?
How about a steeplejack, chimney sweep or a farrier.
1. Keeping up tradition
2. Hard at work
Meg Lownds was a fish seller for decades and worked at the corner of West Wear Street and Bridge Street.
The Sunderland Echo took a photo of her in 1937.
3. On film at the Havelock
This projectionist made sure the latest film was in place for showing at the Havelock Cinema in 1938.
4. A top-class clippie
Tram conductress Mary Charlton Parker was awarded the British Empire Medal in 1946.
Here she is working for Sunderland Corporation on one of their trams.
