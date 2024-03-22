Nine top Sunderland workers on the day they retired from wonderfully interesting jobs

What's the link between a firefighting magician, a chimney sweep and a Box Office worker?
The answer is they all retired after years of working in fantastically different jobs on Wearside - and here they are once more in nine Echo archive photos.
Have a look at the loyal Royal Mail worker, the pharmacy employee with the formula for longevity and the driving assessor who was on the right roads for decades.
And then get in touch to tell us about the quirkiest job you ever had.
