Nine top Sunderland workers on the day they retired from wonderfully interesting jobs

Chimney sweep, magician, bus painter

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 16:11 GMT

What's the link between a firefighting magician, a chimney sweep and a Box Office worker?

The answer is they all retired after years of working in fantastically different jobs on Wearside - and here they are once more in nine Echo archive photos.

Have a look at the loyal Royal Mail worker, the pharmacy employee with the formula for longevity and the driving assessor who was on the right roads for decades.

And then get in touch to tell us about the quirkiest job you ever had.

Your job is to tell us about the unusual employment you've enjoyed for years - but only after browsing through these Echo archive scenes.

1. Just the job

Michael Redfern retired as a firefighter in 2006 to become a full-time magician.

2. A new career on the cards

Jean Green worked at the Empire Theatre box office since the 1960s and retired in 2007.

3. Jean's a big hit

Derek Russell spent 40 years with the Royal Mail before his retirement in 2008.

4. First class Derek

