Get the shades out! We got you on camera during a Sunderland heatwave

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:07 BST

Soak in the memories of Sunderland people enjoying heatwaves as we get ready for another one.

Temperatures are set to rise each day this week and will reach more than 75 degrees Fahrenheit in Sunderland by Thursday, according to Met Office forecasts.

Let’s get those sunny memories going with a Sunderland Echo look back to heatwaves from 1967 to 2019, and from Roker, Grangetown, Seaburn and Seaham.

All the family turned out for this 1967 day in the sun at Seaburn. Maybe there's a familiar face in the picture.

1. Seaburn in the 60s

All the family turned out for this 1967 day in the sun at Seaburn. Maybe there's a familiar face in the picture. | se

Garry New, Kevin Dugan and Karen Dugan were building sandcastles at Seaburn in this look back at 1974.

2. Constructing memories from 1974

Garry New, Kevin Dugan and Karen Dugan were building sandcastles at Seaburn in this look back at 1974. | se

It's Grangetown in 1974 and these youngsters look like they were having a great time.

3. Going for a dip

It's Grangetown in 1974 and these youngsters look like they were having a great time. | se

Roker beach was the setting for this photo when lots of local children were testing how cold - or warm - the water was.

4. Going for a paddle in 1978

Roker beach was the setting for this photo when lots of local children were testing how cold - or warm - the water was. | se

