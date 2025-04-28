Temperatures are set to rise each day this week and will reach more than 75 degrees Fahrenheit in Sunderland by Thursday, according to Met Office forecasts.
Let’s get those sunny memories going with a Sunderland Echo look back to heatwaves from 1967 to 2019, and from Roker, Grangetown, Seaburn and Seaham.
1. Seaburn in the 60s
All the family turned out for this 1967 day in the sun at Seaburn. Maybe there's a familiar face in the picture. | se
2. Constructing memories from 1974
Garry New, Kevin Dugan and Karen Dugan were building sandcastles at Seaburn in this look back at 1974. | se
3. Going for a dip
It's Grangetown in 1974 and these youngsters look like they were having a great time. | se
4. Going for a paddle in 1978
Roker beach was the setting for this photo when lots of local children were testing how cold - or warm - the water was. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.