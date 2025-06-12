13 super Sunderland fun days we loved in the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST

It’s time for a spot of fun. Loads of it in this set of memories from 1983 to 2022.

You love a fun day in Sunderland when Summer arrives and here’s some of the best, from Carley Hill School in 2003 to Thompson Park in 2011.

Get ready for memories of soaking in the stocks, dancing, clowns and wizards, all thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Tug of war during the 1983 Wearmouth Deanery Sports Fun Day, held in aid of the C of E Children's Society. The Fun Day was held at the Vaux Sports Ground. Were you there?

1. A weighty Wearmouth challenge

Tug of war during the 1983 Wearmouth Deanery Sports Fun Day, held in aid of the C of E Children's Society. The Fun Day was held at the Vaux Sports Ground. Were you there? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
NHS sports day fun got our photographer's attention in 2003. Here is the chairman of the City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Trust getting a soaking in the stocks.

2. A soaking in 2003

NHS sports day fun got our photographer's attention in 2003. Here is the chairman of the City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Trust getting a soaking in the stocks. | se Photo: KB

Photo Sales
A red, white and blue theme was held at the Carley Hill Primary School sports day in 2003 but can you spot someone you know?

3. Fun at the sports day

A red, white and blue theme was held at the Carley Hill Primary School sports day in 2003 but can you spot someone you know? | se Photo: PB Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Kenny Oliver showed off his moves in 2005 at the Northumbria Police community fun day in Sunderland.

4. Seen in Silksworth

Kenny Oliver showed off his moves in 2005 at the Northumbria Police community fun day in Sunderland. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandsummerMemoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice