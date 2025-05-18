We all love a bargain which stands the test of time but Sunderland woman Margery Maughan might have topped the lot.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had such a cool fridge that it was still going strong after 45 years in operation.

She bought it in 1936

The neat little number made it in to the Sunderland Echo headlines in 1981.

Margery Maughan pictured with her history-making fridge in 1981. | se

Margery was hoping to get into the record books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More When Sunderland got on board the Jobs Express - and more 1981 memories

She wrote to Frigidaire Marketing in Leeds and told them about her long lasting kitchen wear. She enclosed the 1936 brochure that came with the fridge for them to look after.

‘I feel it could comfortably do its 50 years service’

Margery said in her letter that: “Though noisy, the fridge is still working absolutely perfectly and my electric bill was not as heavy as I anticipated it would be, so that I feel it could comfortably do its 50 years service.”

The fridge which was still working in 1981 - after first being bought in 1936. | se

Frigidaire were so impressed with her letter that they decided to present her with a brand new fridge in exchange for her old one.

Off to the museum

The old model’ was due to be used for wear tests and museum purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want to know if you had a device which lasted even longer than Margery’s epic fridge.

Maybe you had a cooker which worked after 50 years, a kettle which was still boiling after decades of use or a toaster which still did the job.

Tell us more. Share your memories - and include photos of the impressive object you’ve loved for years - by emailing [email protected]