Sunderland Retro: 10 years since we got you on camera at the Farringdon prom

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th May 2025, 15:31 BST

You certainly put on the style at the 2015 Farringdon Community Academy prom.

Students galore turned up for the event held at the Best Western Beamish Hall and the Sunderland Echo was there too.

We got all of these great proms memories of Year 11 students having the time of their lives. See if you can spot someone you know.

