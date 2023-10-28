Seven pictures of apple bobbing at Halloween in Sunderland in years past
Halloween memories that you can't help but love
It's a tradition that we all did back in the day.
Apple bobbing was great fun and here are seven reminders of that Halloween favourite from the Sunderland Echo archives.
There's a whole host of scenes from the Thompson Park Nursery which held celebrations each year.
We've also got a 1979 reminder of the St Aidan's Brownies Halloween night and the Junior Echo party in 1975.
Tuck in to some great memories.
1 / 3