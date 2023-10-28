Seven pictures of apple bobbing at Halloween in Sunderland in years past

Halloween memories that you can't help but love

It's a tradition that we all did back in the day.

Apple bobbing was great fun and here are seven reminders of that Halloween favourite from the Sunderland Echo archives.

There's a whole host of scenes from the Thompson Park Nursery which held celebrations each year.

We've also got a 1979 reminder of the St Aidan's Brownies Halloween night and the Junior Echo party in 1975.

Tuck in to some great memories.

1 . Bobbing back to these Halloween scenes A tradition we just had to revisit.

2 . Bobbing back to 1975 Jamie Goodfellow and Julie Oliver join in the fun at Thompson Park Nursery in 1975.

3 . Echoes of the past Toffee apples galore at the Sunderland Echo Junior Echo Halloween party in 1975.

4 . Tops at Thompson Park Fun at the Thompson Park Nursery Halloween party in 1976.