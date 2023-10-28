News you can trust since 1873
Seven pictures of apple bobbing at Halloween in Sunderland in years past

Halloween memories that you can't help but love

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Oct 2023, 19:34 BST

It's a tradition that we all did back in the day.

Apple bobbing was great fun and here are seven reminders of that Halloween favourite from the Sunderland Echo archives.

There's a whole host of scenes from the Thompson Park Nursery which held celebrations each year.

We've also got a 1979 reminder of the St Aidan's Brownies Halloween night and the Junior Echo party in 1975.

Tuck in to some great memories.

A tradition we just had to revisit.

1. Bobbing back to these Halloween scenes

A tradition we just had to revisit.

Jamie Goodfellow and Julie Oliver join in the fun at Thompson Park Nursery in 1975.

2. Bobbing back to 1975

Jamie Goodfellow and Julie Oliver join in the fun at Thompson Park Nursery in 1975.

Toffee apples galore at the Sunderland Echo Junior Echo Halloween party in 1975.

3. Echoes of the past

Toffee apples galore at the Sunderland Echo Junior Echo Halloween party in 1975.

Fun at the Thompson Park Nursery Halloween party in 1976.

4. Tops at Thompson Park

Fun at the Thompson Park Nursery Halloween party in 1976.

