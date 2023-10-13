A year's supply of crab sticks, a trumpet lesson with Roy Castle, and other things Sunderland folk won in competitions
That's quite the line-up of prizes - even if there's no cuddly toy
What do trumpet lessons, crab sticks and a meeting with Jason Donovan have in common.
The answer is they have all been won by Sunderland people in competitions.
We found all these quirky contest wins in the Echo archives.
There's the woman who won crab sticks from a Park Lane trader, and the Jason Donovan fan who won a meeting with her idol.
And who could forget the boy who got a trumpet lesson from Roy Castle.
