A year's supply of crab sticks, a trumpet lesson with Roy Castle, and other things Sunderland folk won in competitions

That's quite the line-up of prizes - even if there's no cuddly toy

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST

What do trumpet lessons, crab sticks and a meeting with Jason Donovan have in common.

The answer is they have all been won by Sunderland people in competitions.

We found all these quirky contest wins in the Echo archives.

There's the woman who won crab sticks from a Park Lane trader, and the Jason Donovan fan who won a meeting with her idol.

And who could forget the boy who got a trumpet lesson from Roy Castle.

Crab sticks, meetings with celebrities - you've won it all in competitions.

1. Plenty of winners

Chipster Stephen Cooley (12), won the Echo's Roy Castle Competition in 1981. He got a £25 voucher and his first trumpet lesson from Roy.

2. Blowing his own trumpet

Over to Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1983. Workout demonstrator Susan Weatherall-King presented tracksuits to the first prize-winners in the Echo/Guinness competition.

3. Tracksuits at Crowtree

Winners Mrs and Richmond of Sunderland won a Ford Fiesta in a Woolworths contest in July 1983.

4. The wonder of winning at Woolies

