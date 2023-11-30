News you can trust since 1873
Nine retro photos celebrating Small Business Saturday in Sunderland

A retro celebration of the great small companies in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:57 GMT

Shops, family firms and online companies. We've got them all in Sunderland.

And with Small Business Saturday on the way, we are celebrating with a look at some of the little firms which have made industry tick on Wearside.

Have a look at these 9 Sunderland Echo retro photos which show a tiny selection of the impressive business scene we have enjoyed in the city over the years.

Celebrating Sunderland's small businesses past and present.

1. Just the business

Matty Thoburn of Thoburns Fruit and Veg taking part in the Small Business Saturday event in 2016.

2. Flashback to 2016

Matty Thoburn of Thoburns Fruit and Veg taking part in the Small Business Saturday event in 2016.

Fiona Hall, MEP, was assessing the impact of the recession on Sunderland's small businesses in 2009. Here she is with Coun Paul Dixon and entrepreneur Benny John.

3. A study on the past

Fiona Hall, MEP, was assessing the impact of the recession on Sunderland's small businesses in 2009. Here she is with Coun Paul Dixon and entrepreneur Benny John.

Ian Ward and Colin Reed of Charisma Cosmetics which reached the finals of a national small business competition in 2005.

4. Taking you back to 2005

Ian Ward and Colin Reed of Charisma Cosmetics which reached the finals of a national small business competition in 2005.

