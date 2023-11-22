News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland challenges people have undertaken, including some very curious ones

The day you had a go at pulling a bus - and eating 6 hot dogs

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT

You love a good challenge in Sunderland. Here's nine weird and wonderful ones you tackled in the past.

There's the man who played a tuba every time he reached the peak of a hill 10 years ago.

Or how about the brave volunteers who chomped through 6 hot dogs and a pound of chips in 20 minutes in 2013.

Or the gym members who flipped a 16st tyre from an industrial estate to a pub in 2014.

We challenge you to have a browse through these Echo archive pictures.

We challenge you to get in touch and share your memories of these scenes.

1. Over to you

Susan Mewes, 15, from Washington was shortlisted to present a new children's show in 1995. Her challenge involved being filmed doing tasks at Crowtree Leisure Centre.

2. Susan's BBC challenge

Making solar powered cars was the challenge for these pupils from St Mary's Rc Primary School.

3. Going solar in 2009

These members of the East Durham College karate club were doing 1,000 press-ups for charity.

4. Press-ups galore in 2010

