I love these Echo archive scenes which show just how talented Sunderland people are when it comes to decorating eggs.
Tell us if we got you on camera at Southwick Primary, Barnwell Primary, Penshaw or Hetton Lyons.
It’s a feast of eggy memories from 1975 to 2010.
1. Egging you on with a 1975 puzzler
Tell us if you recognise these Easter Eggs and Easter Bonnet competition winners from 1975.
2. Seen at St Thomas Aquinas
Let me take you back to the Easter egg competiton organised by the St Hilda's Church Parish Social Committee in St Thomas Aquinas School.
It's a reminder from 1978.
3. Hey Presto, it's 1986
Joanne Armstrong and Malcolm Armstrong who entered the Echo's Easter Egg painting competition at Presto's, Doxford Park in 1986.
4. Hard at work in Hetton
Youngsters at Hetton Lyons Primary School showed off some of their painted eggs in 2003. Tell us if you recognise any of them.
