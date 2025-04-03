A cracking set of decorated Easter eggs: You're an artistic lot in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 13:48 BST

Look what I whisked up! It’s a cracking set of Easter egg photos from Sunderland’s past.

I love these Echo archive scenes which show just how talented Sunderland people are when it comes to decorating eggs.

Tell us if we got you on camera at Southwick Primary, Barnwell Primary, Penshaw or Hetton Lyons.

It’s a feast of eggy memories from 1975 to 2010.

Tell us if you recognise these Easter Eggs and Easter Bonnet competition winners from 1975.

1. Egging you on with a 1975 puzzler

Tell us if you recognise these Easter Eggs and Easter Bonnet competition winners from 1975. | se

Let me take you back to the Easter egg competiton organised by the St Hilda's Church Parish Social Committee in St Thomas Aquinas School. It's a reminder from 1978.

2. Seen at St Thomas Aquinas

Let me take you back to the Easter egg competiton organised by the St Hilda's Church Parish Social Committee in St Thomas Aquinas School. It's a reminder from 1978. | se

Joanne Armstrong and Malcolm Armstrong who entered the Echo's Easter Egg painting competition at Presto's, Doxford Park in 1986.

3. Hey Presto, it's 1986

Joanne Armstrong and Malcolm Armstrong who entered the Echo's Easter Egg painting competition at Presto's, Doxford Park in 1986. | se

Youngsters at Hetton Lyons Primary School showed off some of their painted eggs in 2003. Tell us if you recognise any of them.

4. Hard at work in Hetton

Youngsters at Hetton Lyons Primary School showed off some of their painted eggs in 2003. Tell us if you recognise any of them. | se

