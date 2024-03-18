Nine pictures from Sunderland City Runs as we count down to the 2024 events

The countdown has begun to the return of Sunderland City Runs.

Race day will be here on May 12 and it will see thousands of competitors converging on the city centre.

If you need some inspiration to step up your training - or even to sign up if you haven't already - here are nine reminders of the fun you had in years gone by.

The Echo archives came up with all of these great images. Enjoy!

1 . Retro running scenes Jogging back to these nine scenes from Sunderland City Runs. Tell us if you are in the picture. Photo Sales

2 . Fab in 2019 Thunderbirds were go for these runners in the 2019 event. Photo Sales

3 . Panda power Hats off to this fancy dress runner on what must have been a hot day for jogging. Photo Sales

4 . A 2019 reminder Plenty of time for a selfie before they set off. Photo Sales