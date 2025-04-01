Roll up roll up for a glittering display of Sunderland circus skills spanning 70 years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Apr 2025, 13:33 BST

Ladies and gentleman, we present for you our tribute to the circus in Sunderland over the years.

We have 70 years of memories and we are sharing them from the Echo archives in time for World Circus Day which is held every April.

We juggled a few photos and came up with this selection from 1950 to 2022, taking in an elephant having a soak at Seaburn to the Chinese State Circus in town in 2017.

Arriving at Monkwearmouth Station on June 5, 1950, six elephants from Bertram Mills Circus were led through the streets to Seaburn, carrying large National Savings posters. The animals had a delighted audience of children.

1. Sign of the times in 1950

Performers from Fossets circus showed off their skills on their visit to Sunderland in 1970.

2. Fabulous at Fossets

Janie the elephant went for a refreshing dip at Seaburn in 1977. Janie was taking time off from the Robert Brothers Circus to cool off during the morning's heat.

3. Janie has a dip

Deputy headmaster Alan Evans clowning around with pupils from Murton Primary School. Youngsters at the school completed a circus project by watching their teachers try to handle the finer points of juggling and custard pie-throwing in 1988.

4. Clowning around in Murton

