Proud son joins campaign to honour Sunderland's 1930s heroes
One of its supporters is James Andrews, 88, the son of the late Captain Joseph Andrews who was from Roker.
Scarred from hits by shells
Capt Andrews broke through a naval blockade of the Basque region by General Francisco Franco's forces in the Spanish Civil War.
He did it three times and the Sunderland captain made a number of sailings to Bilbao in SS Thorpehall, which was scarred from being hit by shells.
James, who also went to sea like his father then later ran pubs in the Sunderland area, was one of the people at a recent meeting at Sunderland Museum by the Solidarity Sunderland group.
‘Many were never to return but these ‘forgotten’ heroes deserve to be remembered’
The group wants a Wearside memorial to the local men and women who were active against fascism in the 1930s.
Jamie Tucknutt is a campaigner and has written a book, called Sunderland Connections to the Spanish Civil War: Its people and ships'.
Jamie said Sunderland was a ‘seafaring and shipbuilding powerhouse’ in the 1930 and a number of Wearsiders fought for Spain's freedom.
‘Joseph Andrews is one of the Sunderland people who, for a long time, I've wanted to get the recognition they deserve’
‘Many were never to return but these ‘forgotten’ heroes deserve to be remembered’, Jamie added.
“We had a good attendance at the museum meeting. I talked about Sunderland ships and sailors who broke through Franco’s blockade of northern Spain.
“I specifically mentioned the SS Thorpehall, skippered by Captain Joseph Andrews. Then an elderly gentleman in the audience said proudly 'that’s my dad.' I was astounded and overjoyed. The audience fell silent and then burst into applause.
“I was honoured to meet James and his wife, Brenda.
“Joseph Andrews is one of the Sunderland people who, for a long time, I've wanted to get the recognition they deserve. Ordinary men and women who fought fascism because it was the right thing to do.”
“I want to commemorate these Sunderland heroes and use their stories to inspire future generations.
“Hearing these stories and seeing these artefacts has made our group more determined to campaign for a hometown memorial for Captain Andrews and the other forgotten Sunderland heroes and heroines.”
Anyone wanting to support the campaign can email: [email protected]
