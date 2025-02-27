Bagsy the front seat on the top deck! My look back at buses and bus stations

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:42 BST

Tickets please. I’ve got a journey planned to 15 Sunderland and Durham bus stations when they were pictured in the past.

We have seen so many changes to the buildings in Park Lane, Durham and Washington over the years.

But we want to know how many of these scenes you remember and which buses you got from these stations.

So grab your seat for a ride back through the years with the help of the Sunderland Echo archives.

The Union Street bus station was in the spotlight in this Echo photo from May 1954.

1. Looking back at Union Street

The Union Street bus station was in the spotlight in this Echo photo from May 1954. | se

The old Union Street bus station in an undated Sunderland Echo photo.

2. Busy in Union Street

The old Union Street bus station in an undated Sunderland Echo photo. | se

Park Lane Bus Station in 1966. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. Off to South Shields

Park Lane Bus Station in 1966. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins

Buses lined up at the Park Lane station in March 1971.

4. Ready for passengers

Buses lined up at the Park Lane station in March 1971. | se

