And to celebrate, we are sharing 13 fantastic beer festival photo memories from Wearside’s past.
Thirty years of archive scenes are included in our Sunderland Echo look back in time.
1. Tap 'n' Spile in 1994
Putting the finishing touches to the biggest pub beer festival in Britain in 1994.
It happened at the Tap 'n' Spile, in Nelson Street, Hendon, and manager Dave Irving was pictured. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Rolling out the barrel in 1999
Matt Adcock get to grips with a beer barrel for the Sunderland Riverside Festival in 1999.
He was accompanied by jazz musician Ray Chester and fellow students Richard Polly, Vicki Dent, Sean Percival and Miking Tilling. | se
3. Pictured in Concord in 2009
Kay Masson, of the Sir William de Wessyington pub, Victoria Road, Concord, in 2009. | se Photo: KB
4. Back to 2010 at the Bonded Warehouse
The launch of a three day beer festival at the Bonded Warehouse, Low Street. Pictured l-r are Ian Monteith-Preston, Michael Wynne and Fiona Monteith-Preston. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.