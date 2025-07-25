13 Sunderland beer festival scenes: Drink in fantastic memories from 1994 to 2024

By Chris Cordner

Published 25th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

The countdown is on to International Beer Day as well as a very special festival in Sunderland.

And to celebrate, we are sharing 13 fantastic beer festival photo memories from Wearside’s past.

Thirty years of archive scenes are included in our Sunderland Echo look back in time.

Our timely reflection comes in time for International Beer Day on August 1.

And let’s not forget the Sunderland Craft Beer Festival from Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24.

Putting the finishing touches to the biggest pub beer festival in Britain in 1994. It happened at the Tap 'n' Spile, in Nelson Street, Hendon, and manager Dave Irving was pictured.

1. Tap 'n' Spile in 1994

Putting the finishing touches to the biggest pub beer festival in Britain in 1994. It happened at the Tap 'n' Spile, in Nelson Street, Hendon, and manager Dave Irving was pictured. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Matt Adcock get to grips with a beer barrel for the Sunderland Riverside Festival in 1999. He was accompanied by jazz musician Ray Chester and fellow students Richard Polly, Vicki Dent, Sean Percival and Miking Tilling.

2. Rolling out the barrel in 1999

Matt Adcock get to grips with a beer barrel for the Sunderland Riverside Festival in 1999. He was accompanied by jazz musician Ray Chester and fellow students Richard Polly, Vicki Dent, Sean Percival and Miking Tilling. | se

Kay Masson, of the Sir William de Wessyington pub, Victoria Road, Concord, in 2009.

3. Pictured in Concord in 2009

Kay Masson, of the Sir William de Wessyington pub, Victoria Road, Concord, in 2009. | se Photo: KB

The launch of a three day beer festival at the Bonded Warehouse, Low Street. Pictured l-r are Ian Monteith-Preston, Michael Wynne and Fiona Monteith-Preston.

4. Back to 2010 at the Bonded Warehouse

The launch of a three day beer festival at the Bonded Warehouse, Low Street. Pictured l-r are Ian Monteith-Preston, Michael Wynne and Fiona Monteith-Preston. | se

