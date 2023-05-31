A quarter of Brits have never done this. What about you

You had great fun on the Big Dipper, loved the Seaburn Astro-slide and revelled on the Magic Mouse roller coaster.

But a quarter of you have never been down a waterslide before.

Can you believe it. The waterslide is 100 years old this year but new research revealed by TUI unveils 25 percent of you have yet to enjoy the experience.

The study of 1,000 people also revealed that 32% of over-60s are still thrill seekers.

So what are you waiting for. Get the adrenaline going once more with these memories of fab Wearside rides and slides of the past.

The rides and fairground attractions you loved over the years. Photo Sales

The 20-metre high Magic Mouse was the highest ever roller coaster seen in Sunderland when it came to Wearside 14 years ago. Photo Sales

Rebecca Fenwick, 12, and Jayne Glasper, 6, on the Astro-slide at Seaburn in 1988. Photo Sales

The slide at Crowtree Leisure Centre. Did you use it back in the day? Photo Sales

