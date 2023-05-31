Nine pictures remembering Sunderland's super slides, including the Seaburn Astro-slide
You had great fun on the Big Dipper, loved the Seaburn Astro-slide and revelled on the Magic Mouse roller coaster.
But a quarter of you have never been down a waterslide before.
Can you believe it. The waterslide is 100 years old this year but new research revealed by TUI unveils 25 percent of you have yet to enjoy the experience.
The study of 1,000 people also revealed that 32% of over-60s are still thrill seekers.
So what are you waiting for. Get the adrenaline going once more with these memories of fab Wearside rides and slides of the past.