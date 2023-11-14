News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland history for sale at Christmas fair

Rare books could make that perfect Xmas present

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:17 GMT
There's a perfect chance to buy that elusive Christmas gift for history lovers.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society’s Christmas fair is on the way and it will be held at the Society's Heritage Centre in Douro Terrace.

It starts at 9.30am on Saturday, November 18 and lasts until 1pm.

The Antiquarian Society has a huge collection of historic films.The Antiquarian Society has a huge collection of historic films.
Plenty to buy

A spokesperson urged people to 'come along and support us'.

Items on sale will include old and rare books as well as calendars, CDs and DVDs.

There will also be a tombola and a craft stall.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society's base at Douro Terrace.Sunderland Antiquarian Society's base at Douro Terrace.
So much to enjoy at the Heritage Centre

Find out more about the society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

