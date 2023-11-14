Sunderland history for sale at Christmas fair
Rare books could make that perfect Xmas present
There's a perfect chance to buy that elusive Christmas gift for history lovers.
Sunderland Antiquarian Society’s Christmas fair is on the way and it will be held at the Society's Heritage Centre in Douro Terrace.
It starts at 9.30am on Saturday, November 18 and lasts until 1pm.
Plenty to buy
A spokesperson urged people to 'come along and support us'.
Items on sale will include old and rare books as well as calendars, CDs and DVDs.
There will also be a tombola and a craft stall.
So much to enjoy at the Heritage Centre
Find out more about the society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]