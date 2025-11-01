From historical greats such as James Herriot and Mary Stewart to modern day stars such as Nancy Revell, Glenda Young and Terry Deary, Wearside has much to celebrate.
We compiled a list of 21 skilled authors who are famed for everything from murder mysteries to historical romance.
We could have added dozens more, such is the rich literary vein in the city.Have a look and see who we chose.
1. James Herriot
The most famous modern author from Sunderland is James Herriot; born Alf Wight in Brandling Street, Roker in 1916.
Herriot always saw himself as vet first and author second. | nw
2. Sheila Quigley
Author Sheila Quigley got lots of love and support for her book signing in 2006.
Sheila was a pioneer in her field of crime fiction and became a best-selling author with novels such as Bad Moon Rising, Living on a Prayer, Every Breath You Take and Stand By Me. | se
3. Terry Deary
The author of the Horrible Histories series has written more than 350 books, and has sold over 38 million copies. | se
4. Ida Cook
Sunderland war heroes, Ida (left) and Louise Cook. Ida wrote more than 125 romance novels for Mills & Boon under the name of Mary Burchell.
She used her writing to fund her secret rescue mission to help Jewish people escape Nazi persecution | other 3rd party