What life was like in Sunderland in 1999, featuring bowls, boogie and Bob Murray

Sunderland were riding high at the top of the Championship and the River Wear raft race looked like splashingly good fun.
We caught up on a bowls session at Roker Park and a mock wedding at Usworth Colliery Nursery.
But enough from us. Have a look and enjoy the journey.
1. Life on Wearside 25 years ago
Taking you back on a Sunderland journey to 1999. | se
2. Wedding bells at Usworth Nursery
Children from Usworth Colliery Nursery School held a mock wedding in June 1999. Tell us if you spot a familiar face. | se
3. On the Roker green
A game of bowls at Roker Park in August that year. | se
4. Boogie nights
Felsted School's first youth club. Look at the fun they were having in May 1999. | se
