What life was like in Sunderland in 1999, featuring bowls, boogie and Bob Murray

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Oct 2024, 05:11 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 13:34 BST

Get ready for a picture-packed tribute to Wearside life in 1999.

Sunderland were riding high at the top of the Championship and the River Wear raft race looked like splashingly good fun.

We caught up on a bowls session at Roker Park and a mock wedding at Usworth Colliery Nursery.

But enough from us. Have a look and enjoy the journey.

Taking you back on a Sunderland journey to 1999.

1. Life on Wearside 25 years ago

Taking you back on a Sunderland journey to 1999. | se

Photo Sales
Children from Usworth Colliery Nursery School held a mock wedding in June 1999. Tell us if you spot a familiar face.

2. Wedding bells at Usworth Nursery

Children from Usworth Colliery Nursery School held a mock wedding in June 1999. Tell us if you spot a familiar face. | se

Photo Sales
A game of bowls at Roker Park in August that year.

3. On the Roker green

A game of bowls at Roker Park in August that year. | se

Photo Sales
Felsted School's first youth club. Look at the fun they were having in May 1999.

4. Boogie nights

Felsted School's first youth club. Look at the fun they were having in May 1999. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BowlsSunderlandRiver WearNostalgiaSAFCSchools
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice