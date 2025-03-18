I can't wait to share this gallery of 13 much-loved shops we saw in Sunderland in the 1990s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 16:09 BST

Join me for a spot of window shopping in Sunderland as it looked 30 years ago.

You could get your tracksuit from TY McGurks, your denims from Geordie Jeans, and a loaf from Simpsons.

They’re just some of the 1990s favourites which we included in this fantastic line-up of Sunderland Echo memories.

Tammy Girl was part of Etam - pictured here in 1990 during a BBC Radio 1 visit - at the Bridges.

1. Etam and Tammy Girl

Tammy Girl was part of Etam - pictured here in 1990 during a BBC Radio 1 visit - at the Bridges. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A charity pancake race for the Yellow Brick Road Appeal at the In Shops in the Galleries 30 years ago.

2. All for charity in 1992

A charity pancake race for the Yellow Brick Road Appeal at the In Shops in the Galleries 30 years ago. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A sad day in January 1993 as shoppers get one last chance to look for a bargain. Were you pictured on Binns' last day?

3. Hunting for the last bargain at Binns

A sad day in January 1993 as shoppers get one last chance to look for a bargain. Were you pictured on Binns' last day? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Shoppers make their selection on a trip to Hills bookshop in 1994.

4. Browsing in Hills

Shoppers make their selection on a trip to Hills bookshop in 1994. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice