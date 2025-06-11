Sunderland Retro: 13 photos you'll remember if you lived on Wearside in 1990

By Chris Cordner

Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST

Travel back to Sunderland in 1990 with these 13 captivating photos that showcase life on Wearside.

We have all of these scenes to remind you of the area 35 years ago and what a place it was.

After all, where else would you find Dave Stewart making a film, crazy golf at Roker and sequence dance at the Seaburn Centre.

Join us as we celebrate 1990 with these memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Bunnies bar in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 1990.

1. Remembering Bunnies

Bunnies bar in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 1990. | se

Chambers nightclub got our photographer's attention after it had refurbishment work done in 1990.

2. Chambers nightclub

Chambers nightclub got our photographer's attention after it had refurbishment work done in 1990. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Three Sunderland men camped outside Holy Trinity Church, Southwick, for National Sleep Out Week in 1990. Salvation Army Captain David Bailey, centre, was joined by church officer Barry Hobson, right Peter Daley and Joyce Parkin.

3. A 1990 flashback

Three Sunderland men camped outside Holy Trinity Church, Southwick, for National Sleep Out Week in 1990. Salvation Army Captain David Bailey, centre, was joined by church officer Barry Hobson, right Peter Daley and Joyce Parkin. | se

An epic encounter at St James's Park in 1990 and Sunderland wore this strip.

4. Derby day in 1990

An epic encounter at St James's Park in 1990 and Sunderland wore this strip. | se

