How Sunderland looked in 1965: I found 11 pictures of Wearside life 60 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Six decades may have passed but these Wearside scenes from 1965 will still strike a chord with many locals.

What a gallery of photo memories we have of Sunderland life as it looked back in the 1960s, including a new housing estate, shopping areas and the Black Cats stars of the day.

Have a look and see how many scenes you recall.

This iconic scene features a train going over Wearmouth Bridge in 1965. Find out more about Sunderland's rich rail heritage in the new Shots!TV film.

1. A look back to 1965

This iconic scene features a train going over Wearmouth Bridge in 1965. Find out more about Sunderland's rich rail heritage in the new Shots!TV film. | se

Photo Sales
Youngs of Roker Avenue pictured 60 years ago. Photo: Bill Hawkins

2. Roker Avenue in 1965

Youngs of Roker Avenue pictured 60 years ago. Photo: Bill Hawkins | Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales
Shopping in Blandford Street for Christmas gifts in 1965.

3. Getting festive in Blandford Street

Shopping in Blandford Street for Christmas gifts in 1965. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A Gilley Law housing scheme in 1965. We want to know if one of these houses was your home in the past.

4. Under construction in Gilley Law

A Gilley Law housing scheme in 1965. We want to know if one of these houses was your home in the past. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPhoto memoriesBlack Cats
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice