You would have seen all of these scenes in the 1950s but not now.
Let’s take you back to the days of floodlit night shifts at Thompsons, riding the Big Dipper at Seaburn and shopping at Woolworths in Pennywell - all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Walter Willson's
It's a 1950s trip to Villette Road as we visit Walter Willson's. Was the shop one of your favourites? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Thompsons Shipyard
The floodlights during nightshift at Thompsons in 1951. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A quaint riverside property
Industrial Sunderland in 1952 with the little house on stilts nestling by the Wear. | se
4. Buzzer's gone
The buzzers sounded the start and end of every working day - and every lunch hour - and could be heard over a wide area of the town from Doxfords. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo