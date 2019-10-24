Look inside Hylton Castle.

Stunning pictures reveal incredible renovation work inside Sunderland's Hylton Castle

It’s a jewel in the crown of Sunderland’s history and heritage.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 8:44 pm
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 11:58 am

And these gorgeous photographs, taken by Liam McCormick, have given a closer look inside Hylton Castle following a huge renovation project. Work began to transform the Grade I-listed castle in 2017, thanks to Sunderland City Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund. And as the historical site prepares to welcome the public, Liam was invited behind the gates to see the work first hand.

Hylton Castle is preparing to open its doors to the public.

A beautiful sky at the historical site.

Work began on the renovation project in 2017.

Hylton Castle is set to be a regional asset once open again.

