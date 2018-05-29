It’s 30 years this year since a Sunderland nightspot was making its debut.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strutts came onto the scene in 1990 in Victoria’s and was described in the Echo at the time as “Sunderland’s original fun pub”.

‘A completely new leisure environment’

It was a complete refurbishment of the Victoria Buildings for which the foundation stone was first laid in 1887.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strutts which opened in Sunderland in 1990. | se

Our reporter described the change as having “transformed it into a completely new leisure environment”.

It came complete with a new state-of-the-art sound and light system and a video wall, which was thought to be the best in the region at the time.

It had 25 monitors supported by a further 19 with computer controlled functions.

‘It will leave your senses so shocked you will want to stay all night’

All this was spread over two floors and our reporter said it would “leave your senses so shocked you will want to stay all night”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strutts in the former Victoria's Pub in Sunderland. Was it your favourite? | se

Strutts was noticeable for its grey, black and red design, a centralised dance area and a DJ who played all the latest tunes as well as favourites on request.

It was a great new addition to the scene, but what else was happening in Sunderland in 1990?

Country and western nights at St Peter’s Wharf cellar bar

Let’s take a further look.

You could enjoy country and western nights at St Peter’s Wharf cellar bar with Les and Lorraine, or have a go at the Sunday afternoon pool and domino handicaps at The Hycroft.

Another Sunderland pub in the Echo retro spotlight. | se

The Dagmar had its own domino handicap with £50 added and Sunday night was disco and cabaret night featuring Ritzy Lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over at Cheers Club in High Street, there was live entertainment for a £1 admission charge.

Dynamite Daze and The Tom Wolfe Duo

And at Steels Social Club, the live acts came thick and fast including Bob Gray and the Express Duo, The Pictures, Dynamite Daze and The Tom Wolfe Duo.

Alfie Jay, Project and The Whole Caboodle were all on at the Red House Workmen’s Club, and what about having a go at the latest craze. Japanese karaoke had arrived at Idols in High Street West.

Red House Workmens Club, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The Puffin Billy Motel – at Ocean Park in Whitburn Road, Seaburn – was encouraging people to dig out their old gear and enjoy the sounds of the ’50s and ’60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Candy at the Cannon

Uncle Buck, starring John Candy, was on at the Cannon and so was She Devil which starred Meryl Streep and Roseanne Barr.

The Studio was showing Nuns On The Run with Eric Idle and Robbie Coltrane, and Washington Fairworld had Look Who’s Talking on the bill.

We would love your memories on Strutts.

Get in touch to tell us more. Email [email protected]